Armaan Malik, Mithoon's new single 'Wahi Toh Khuda Hai' released

Published: 28th April 2023 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from the song 'Wahi Toh Khuda Hai'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik has collaborated with music composer Mithoon for a new single titled 'Wahi Toh Khuda Hai'.

The music video for "Wahi Toh Khuda Hai" features Armaan and Mithoon, surrounded by people from different backgrounds, highlighting the message of unity and kindness.

Armaan expressed his excitement about the release of the single on Instagram.

He posted a reel of the music video and wrote, "The long wait has ended! My first non-film collaboration with @mithoon11 sir 'Wahi Toh Khuda Hai' is here! I'm so glad we could come together and spread a message that really resonates with us at a soul level. Link in bio. @tseries.official #WahiTohKhudaHai #BhushanKumar @videobrainsofficial #ArmaanMalik #Mithoon"

Talking about the collaboration, Armaan said, "Collaborating with Mithoon sir on 'Wahi Toh Khuda Hai' has been an incredible experience. This is not just a song, it's a beautiful message that we wanted to share with the world. We believe that every person has a divine spark within them, and by showing kindness and empathy, we can help that spark shine even brighter. I hope this song touches the hearts of listeners and inspires them to spread positivity and love."

Composed and written by Mithoon, 'Wahi Toh Khuda Hai' is out now. 

