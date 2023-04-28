Home Entertainment Hindi

'False claims': Congress urges state govt not to give permission to screen 'The Kerala Story'

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan said it was clear that the intention of the upcoming movie was to tarnish the image of the state at the international level.

Published: 28th April 2023 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

'The Kerala Story'.

'The Kerala Story'.

By PTI

TRIVANDRUM: The opposition Congress on Friday urged the government not to give permission to screen the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story', as it aimed to create "communal divisions in society through false claims".

According to the filmmakers, 'The Kerala Story', written and directed by Sudipto Sen, "unearths" the events behind "approximately 32,000 women" going missing in the southern state who have allegedly converted, radicalised, and deployed in terror missions in India and the world.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan rejected the claims of the movie makers and said it was clear that the intention of the upcoming movie was to tarnish the image of the state at the international level.

"Permission should not be given to screen the film which falsely claims that 32,000 women in Kerala have been converted into Islam and became members of ISIS," the Congress leader said.

'The Kerala Story', starring Adah Sharma, is set to be released in cinemas on May 5.

The trailer of the film itself tells what the movie is trying to say, Satheesan said here in a statement. "This is not an issue of freedom of expression but part of an attempt to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda of creating division in the society by casting aspersions on minority groups. No one should think that Kerala can be divided by spewing the poison of communalism," he said, adding that the state would stand united -- as has been its tradition -- against this "deliberate move to foster religious rivalry".

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), also lashed out against the film and said its trailer itself hurt religious sentiments.

In a hard-hitting Facebook post, the DYFI alleged that the medium of cinema was being misused by the makers of the movie to create communal divisions in society and to tarnish the image of the state.

The Left outfit also sought stern action against the film.

In a press note issued earlier this week, the filmmakers announced the release date with a poster that shows a burqa-clad woman with a tagline "Uncovering the truth that was kept hidden."

The film's writer-director Sudipto Sen's earlier movies are 'Aasma', 'Lucknow Times' and 'The Last Monk'.

'The Kerala Story' is backed by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who serves as the producer, creative director and co-writer on the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Kerala Story Sudipto Sen
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp