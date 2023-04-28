Jiah Khan death by suicide case: A timeline of key events

By PTI

MUMBAI: Following is the timeline of Jiah Khan death by suicide case, in which actor Sooraj Pancholi faced abetment charge.

On Friday, a special CBI court in Mumbai acquitted Pancholi in the case.

June 3, 2013 - Jiah Khan found hanging in the bedroom of her residence in Juhu by her mother Rabia Khan

June 10, 2013: Sooraj Pancholi arrested by police on the basis of a six-page letter purportedly written by Jiah Khan on their relationship getting sour

July 1, 2013 - Sooraj Pancholi granted bail by Bombay High Court

July 2, 2013 - Sooraj Pancholi walks out of jail

July 3, 2014 - Bombay High Court transfers probe in the case to CBI on a plea filed by Jiah's mother Rabia Khan, claiming that the police was not investigating the case properly. Rabia Khan claims that her daughter was killed and not died by suicide

December 9, 2015 - CBI files its chargesheet in the case saying it was a case of suicide and not homicide. Charges Sooraj Pancholi under section 306 of IPC for abetment of suicide.

February 2016 - Rabia Khan petitions high court against the CBI chargesheet and reiterates that her daughter was killed. Rabia sought for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be set up under the supervision of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to probe the case as Jiah was a US citizen

February 25, 2016 - High court stays trial in the case pending hearing of Rabia Khan's petition.

December 2016 - Sooraj Pancholi files application in HC seeking for the stay on the trial to be vacated saying he has every right to face a "free, fair and expeditious trial".

February 1, 2017 - HC reserves its order on Rabia Khan's petition.

February 9, 2017 - HC dismisses Rabia Khan's petition and vacates stay on the trial against Sooraj Pancholi.

January 30, 2018 - A special court frames charges against Sooraj Pancholi.

February 14, 2019 - Trial in the case begins.

August 2022 - Rabia Khan deposes as a witness in the case and reiterates that the CBI has not submitted any evidence to prove that her daughter Jiah Khan had committed suicide. Rabia files another petition in HC seeking a fresh probe in the case.

September 12, 2022 - HC dismisses Rabia Khan's petition saying CBI has carried out a fair, impartial and thorough probe but Rabia Khan was trying to procrastinate and delay the trial by insisting that it was homicide and not suicide.

April 20, 2023 - Trial concludes, special CBI court reserves its judgment in the case.

April 28, 2023 - Special CBI court acquits Sooraj Pancholi.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

