Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haddi to release on Zee5

By Express News Service

On Monday, the streaming platform Zee5 announced that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haddi will release on the streaming platform soon. The announcement came along with the film’s poster, in which the actor is seen in his character as a transwoman.

Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, Haddi is pegged as a noir revenge drama. The film is co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla. It has been shot in areas around Western UP, including Noida and Ghaziabad.

The upcoming film is produced by Zee Studios, along with Sanjay Saha and Raadhika Nanda. Talking about the film, Nawazuddin had earlier shared, “I have portrayed different interesting characters but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor.”

