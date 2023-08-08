Home Entertainment Hindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haddi to release on Zee5

The film is co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla. It has been shot in areas around Western UP, including Noida and Ghaziabad.

Published: 08th August 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

On Monday, the streaming platform Zee5 announced that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haddi will release on the streaming platform soon. The announcement came along with the film’s poster, in which the actor is seen in his character as a transwoman.

Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, Haddi is pegged as a noir revenge drama. The film is co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla. It has been shot in areas around Western UP, including Noida and Ghaziabad.

The upcoming film is produced by Zee Studios, along with Sanjay Saha and Raadhika Nanda. Talking about the film, Nawazuddin had earlier shared, “I have portrayed different interesting characters but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zee5 Haddi Nawazuddin
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp