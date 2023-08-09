Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh is new Don for Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' 

A one-minute, 58-second video was shared by the makers on social media, showcasing Ranveer’s first look from the film.

Published: 09th August 2023 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 08:59 AM

Actor Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh. (Photo | Ranveer Singh Instagram)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: 

The makers of Don 3 revealed the first look of its lead Ranveer Singh on Wednesday. Ranveer is replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the Don franchise. Just like the first two instalments in the series, Don 3 will also be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan’s Excel Entertainment.

A one-minute, 58-second video was shared by the makers on social media, showcasing Ranveer’s first look from the film. The video shows Ranveer sitting in a glassed building, hooded with his back facing the camera. A voiceover ensues in Hindi. “Everybody is asking when will the sleeping lion wake up?” Ranveer gets up from the chair and pulls down his hood to reveal clipped hair. He kicks on the floor to flip a lighter in his hand. He lights his cigarette and says between puffs, “Everybody knows who am I. I am Don.”

As soon as reports of Ranveer replacing SRK in the franchise started floating on social media, people started expressing their displeasure over the decision. Many commented, “No SRK, no Don.” On Tuesday Farhan penned a note which read, “The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and personality I have long admired.”

“We hope that you will show the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan,” the note further read. The video released ends with the tagline, “A New Era Begins”. Don 3 is scheduled to hit the screens in 2025.

Comments

