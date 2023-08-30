Nawazuddin is a lawyer in Section 108

By Express News Service

The makers of the upcoming Hindi film Section 108, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles, unveiled the film’s teaser recently.

The teaser introduces Regina’s character, bringing a case to the attention of lawyer Tahoor Khan, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She describes the case as a scam in which a billionaire has been missing and will be declared dead soon. She enquires whether he takes the case or not, and Tahoor Khan replies that he would take it up.

Section 108 is directed by Rasikh Khan. Backed by CinemaWala Ventures and Three Arrows Production, Aneez Bazmee presents the film. The film has a screenplay Rasikh Khan co-wrote with Afroz Alam. Besides Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra, the film also stars Aasif Khan, Rumi Khan, Saanand Verma, Alisshaa Ohri and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

The film’s technical team comprises cinematographer Bhushan Kumar Jain, and the film has music composed by Amol-Abhishek. Section 108 will hit the theatres on February 2, 2024.

