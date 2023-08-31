WATCH | 'Jawan' trailer: Shah Rukh Khan is villain, hero and more in Atlee's action entertainer

By Express News Service

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming high-octane actioner Jawan was released by the makers today.

It begins with Shah Rukh narrating a story. “Once upon a time, there was a king. He lost every battle. He wandered into the jungle, thirsty, and hungry. He was very angry.” There are glimpses of a mummified SRK being treated in a village.

We then see a bald terrorist (also SRK) who has taken passengers hostage in the Mumbai metro. His accomplices are six girls, including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. On the case is Nayanthara’s cop character.

While negotiating with the terrorist Nayanthara asks what he wants. SRK cheekily replies, “Alia Bhatt.”

Parallelly, there is a story of Shah Rukh as a soldier who has pissed off a weapon’s dealer Kalee (Vijay Sethupathi). We see visuals of probably an army raid gone wrong.

From the trailer, it seems like SRK is playing a double role of father and son. As SRK’s soldier character is punched in the face, another white-haired rugged-looking SRK can be seen whipping the bad guys with a belt. “Before touching the son, talk to the father,” he says.

Sharing the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh wrote, “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now!”

Previously, three songs and a prevue had been released by the film’s makers. The songs are: ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’, ‘Chaleya’ and ‘Zinda Banda’.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Ridhi Dogra and has a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. The film will be released in theatres on September 7.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

WATCH TRAILER HERE

