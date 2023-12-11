Trailer of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's latest Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is out

By Express News Service

On Sunday, the trailer for Netflix's upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, was released. The film will premiere on the streamer on December 26.

Directed by newcomer Arjun Varain Singh, who also co-wrote it with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film chronicles the lives of three twenty-something friends, Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), as they explore the digital world and support one another in their search for authenticity amidst their virtual lives.

Here's the trailer

The film is produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav felt that the film mirrored the spirit of this generation. In a joint statement, they said, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan uniquely represents millennials and Gen Z, echoing their lives lived out both on social media and in the real world. It's a story that needs to be told, a story our generation will wholeheartedly connect with."



Arjun Varain Singh shared that his directorial debut was his way of telling a story about the generation he grew up with, saying, "I wanted to share a story close to my heart, about the people I cherish and grew up with. The twenties mark the most exciting yet daunting chapter of life, and navigating through that maze while growing up in the digital age amidst the chaotic world of social media can be even more overwhelming."

