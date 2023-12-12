Vidyut Jammwal's sports actioner 'Crakk' gets release date

By Express News Service

Vidyut Jammwal's film Crakk will be released in theatres on February 23, 2024, the makers announced recently.

The project was announced in October 2022 and is billed as India’s first-ever extreme sports action film. It follows the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports. The film is directed by Aditya Datt, who has worked with Vidyut before in Commando 3 (2019).

The director is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013). Crakk also stars Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi.

It is produced by Vidyut’s production banner Action Hero Films. They shared the film’s release date on social media. “Are you #CRAKK enough to risk it all to follow your dream? The stage is set for the ultimate game of survival on 23rd February 2024,” read the post.

