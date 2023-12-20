Jacqueline Fernandez moves court to restrain Sukesh Chandrasekhar from issuing statements

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday moved a Delhi court seeking directions for immediately restraining alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar from issuing any communication pertaining to her, directly or indirectly, to media.

In her plea, the actor sought directions to the superintendent of Mandoli prison and Delhi Police's economic offences wing (EOW) to not allow Chandrasekhar to issue any further letters, statements or messages about her.

The "unsolicited dissemination" of the "troubling letters" to the media created a "distressing environment"for her, the plea said.

Besides, these affected her safety and well-being, it said.

In its reply, the EOW said it was a matter of "grave concern" that an important witness in the case was harassed and threatened by the accused.

This could affect the trial, it said.

The court posted the matter for January 17 for further proceedings.

Fernandez approached the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking quashing of the FIR against her in the Enforcement Directorate's Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Chandrasekhar.

The Delhi Police have accused Chandrashekar of duping Aditi Singh, the wife of former promoter of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Mohan Singh, of Rs 200 crore with the promise of securing bail for her husband, who was lodged in jail in a criminal case.

The Sri Lankan origin actor has been accused of being complicit in laundering the extorted money.

