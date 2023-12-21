Trailer of Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathy's 'Merry Christmas' unveiled

By Express News Service

The trailer of Sriram Raghavan's upcoming thriller Merry Christmas was released on Wednesday. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte and Sanjay Kapoor.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi play strangers who meet on Christmas Eve and decide to celebrate the festival together. It is a romantic night as Vijay and Katrina's characters clink wine glasses but things might not be as simple as it seems. There are axes hidden beneath a sofa, a creepy teddy bear and Katrina Kaif's character might be hiding more secrets

Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, Tamil and Hindi, with different supporting actors.

The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will also be seen in cameos.

The film will also introduce Pari, a child actor.

Merry Christmas' songs have been composed by Pritam and penned by Varun Grover.

The film will be released on January 12.

