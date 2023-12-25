Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia-Ranbir celebrate cozy Christmas with their families, check out photos here

Alia is also seen posing with her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji for selfies.

Published: 25th December 2023 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas celebrations

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas celebrations. (Photos | Alia Bhatt Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas celebration at Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's residence are out. In one of the pictures, Alia and Ranbir can be seen seated on the couch, sharing a romantic moment. Ranbir is seen holding Alia in his arms and planting a kiss on her cheek. She also gave a glimpse of her Christmas tree which featured a nod to her daughter Raha.

Alia is also seen posing with her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji for selfies. Alia can also be seen enjoying and playing with the frills in her dress.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much..merry merry christmas & happy happy always [?]"

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Christmas celebration

