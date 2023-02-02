Ananya Panday to star in cyber thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, last seen in Liger, will next work with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, the actor announced on Wednesday.

Taking to her social media handle, the actor wrote, "Dreams really do come true! Fills my heart with so much gratitude and joy to be working with Vikram sir on a film." (sic) She noted that Vikramaditya's Udaan is her favourite film to watch with her mother. She also expressed her happiness to work with Nikhil Dwivedi.

According to reports, the upcoming film is billed as a cyber-thriller. Vikramaditya is known for directing films like Lootera, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and AK Vs AK. According to IANS, Talking about the film, Ananya said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

Vikramaditya Motwane stated that this is a "thriller with modern-day appeal and very relevant to our times." The film, which recently went on the floors, is being produced by Nikhil Dwivedi of Veere Di Wedding fame, who was also seen in the web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Nikhil said, "When Vikram shared the script with me to produce, it was one of the most interesting materials I had laid my hands on in recent times and I decided within a few hours to participate in this. Ananya is a commendable artist and someone to watch out for in times to come. I am excited that she is in the film." The film will be shot on a start-to-finish schedule.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

