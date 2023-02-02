Home Entertainment Hindi

Jackie Shroff and Subhash Ghai to collaborate again

Jackie Shroff, the OG ‘Hero’, celebrates his birthday today. On the occasion, the actor’s first director Subhash Ghai announced a new film featuring Jackie.

Published: 02nd February 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Jackie Shroff, the OG ‘Hero’, celebrates his birthday today. On the occasion, the actor’s first director Subhash Ghai announced a new film featuring Jackie. Subhash and Jackie have collaborated before on hit films like Jackie’s lead debut Hero (1983), and 1989’s Ram Lakhan and Yaadein (2001), among others.

The director took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish the actor on his 66th birthday. The film’s plotline, however, is still under wraps. When it comes to other projects, Jackie will be next seen in Quotation Gang with Sunny Leone. He also has Baap – Bollywood’s answer to The Expendables – with Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Mithun Chakraborty on the cards.

