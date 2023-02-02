Home Entertainment Hindi

Netflix announces Yash Chopra documentary series The Romantics

The makers also tease an interview with Yash Chopra’s son Aditya Chopra, which leaves everyone in shock. Aditya Chopra is known to be a famous recluse in the industry. 

Published: 02nd February 2023 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Netflix image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The trailer of Netflix’s new documentary series The Romantics based on the life and work of veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra released today. The series, directed by Oscar  and Emmy-nominated filmmaker, Smriti Mundhra, will start streaming on Netflix on February 14 (Valentine’s Day).

The trailer shows three generations of actors — Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ranveer Singh, among others, talking about the late filmmaker Yash Chopra. It begins with screenwriter Salim Khan and actor Ranbir Kapoor expressing their disdain for the term ‘Bollywood’. Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Salman Khan are also seen giving testimonials about the filmmaker. Amitabh describes Chopra as a “young filmmaker trying to do something different.” 

Popular YouTube star Lilly Singh aka Superwoman, is also seen talking about Yash Chopra’s cinema and saying “It was the first time I saw Western and Indian culture getting merged.” The makers also tease an interview with Yash Chopra’s son Aditya Chopra, which leaves everyone in shock. Aditya Chopra is known to be a famous recluse in the industry. 

 “He is very private,” says Madhuri in the trailer. “When was his last interview, like 20 years ago?” adds Ranveer Singh. The four-part documentary series also marks the return of Smriti Mundhra to Netflix after Indian Matchmaking and Never Have I Ever.  
 

