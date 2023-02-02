Home Entertainment Hindi

'Pathaan' raises Rs 667 crore on Day 8 in gross worldwide earnings

"Pathaan" is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years after "Zero" (2018).

Published: 02nd February 2023 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Pathaan' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

A still from Shah Rukh Khan's spy thriller 'Pathaan' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Star-studded action spectacle "Pathaan" has earned Rs 667 crore gross worldwide in eight days, said production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Thursday.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the globetrotting espionage thriller was released globally in Hindi with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu on January 25.

It stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

According to YRF, on its eighth day, "Pathaan" registered Rs 18.25 crore nett in India (Hindi - Rs 17.50 crore, all dubbed versions - Rs 0.75 crore).

'Pathaan' movie review: A sprightly, entertaining comeback from SRK

Since its release, the movie has amassed Rs 348.50 (Hindi - Rs 336 crore, dubbed - Rs 12.50 crore) in its nett India collection with Rs 250 crore in overseas territories alone.

Also featuring Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the blockbuster film follows Shah Rukh's Pathaan, an Indian intelligence agent, who resurfaces to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John) on the Indian capital.

"Pathaan" is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years after "Zero" (2018).

It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan.

ALSO READ | 'Pathaan' running packed shows in South Africa amid hope for Bollywood revival

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pathaan SRK Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone Pathaan box office
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp