Release of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal postponed

Reports state that the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production has been pushed to a later release date owing to VFX and technical requirements.

Published: 02nd February 2023

A still from the movie

By Express News Service

The release date of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal has been postponed due to VFX and technical requirements as per reports. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial was earlier scheduled to release on April 7, 2023. In August last year, Varun and Janhvi wrapped the film’s last schedule in Poland.

Back then, the makers had shared a fun video with the caption, “Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! ( We have created mayhem everywhere) Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April 2023 ko (Next mayhem in theatres on April 7, 2023).”

Reports state that the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production has been pushed to a later release date owing to VFX and technical requirements. The film starring Janhvi and Varun has been shot using special technology in Poland.

Director Nitesh also said in a statement, “The visual finesse we want to achieve on these sequences will need more time than we expected. We don’t want to cut short at anything because our purpose is to bring nothing but the best version of our vision.” 

