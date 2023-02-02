Home Entertainment Hindi

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' gets a new release date

Published: 02nd February 2023 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Trailer poster of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' the upcoming romantic family entertainer by Karan Johar, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Trailer poster of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' the upcoming romantic family entertainer by Karan Johar, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has a new release date. The film, a romantic family entertainer, will open in theatres on July 28, 2023. 

The release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been deferred multiple times. Earlier, the film was scheduled to arrive in February this year. This was later shifted to April. Now, the film has again been pushed by three months. 

Announcing the July release date, director Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, “They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai’ (the fruits of patience are sweet), so to increase the mithaas (sweetness) of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love!

Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! (Rocky and Rani's families are getting ready, stay tuned to watch this unique love story) Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas July 28.” (sic)

Karan's last feature directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. 

