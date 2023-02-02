Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star with Varun Dhawan in Indian Citadel chapter

By Express News Service

Prime Video, on Wednesday, confirmed that actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is set to star alongside Varun Dhawan, in the Indian installment of the Citadel, a global series from the Russo Brothers’ AGBO.

The untitled Citadel series is based out of India and is helmed by creator duo Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), who are also the show runners. The local installment is written by Sita R Menon.

The production is currently underway in Mumbai. After this, the unit will head to the northern belt of India before proceeding to international locales like Serbia and South Africa. “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Samantha once again.

She made her streaming debut with The Family Man’s season two, and is one of the most talented artistes in the industry today. We can’t wait for audiences to see her on screen in a brand new avatar,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video. “When Prime Video and Raj & DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat,” said Samantha.

