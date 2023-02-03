Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia to be paired in comedy

By Express News Service

Real-life couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are coming together in a comedy-drama penned by author Chetan Bhagat. The shoot for the film has already been completed in Mumbai.

Angad and Neha have been married for nearly five years. Angad plays Raghavan Rao and Neha plays the role of his wife, Savi. The story revolves around a married couple during the Covid lockdown.

A source reveals, “It’s a funny story based on a couple and their shared relationship living together during the Covid lockdown. It’s an exciting proposition as the duo are social media goals when it comes to being the adorable couple they are.”

Real-life couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are coming together in a comedy-drama penned by author Chetan Bhagat. The shoot for the film has already been completed in Mumbai. Angad and Neha have been married for nearly five years. Angad plays Raghavan Rao and Neha plays the role of his wife, Savi. The story revolves around a married couple during the Covid lockdown. A source reveals, “It’s a funny story based on a couple and their shared relationship living together during the Covid lockdown. It’s an exciting proposition as the duo are social media goals when it comes to being the adorable couple they are.”