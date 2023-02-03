Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster 'Pathaan' nears Rs 700 crore mark

The film follows Shah Rukh's Pathaan, an Indian intelligence agent, who resurfaces to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John) on the Indian capital.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in 'Pathaan' (Photo | Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films' "Pathaan", featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is close to breaching Rs 700 crore gross worldwide in nine days.

The Siddharth Anand-directed spy thriller raised Rs 15.65 crore net in India (Hindi - Rs 15 crore, all dubbed versions - Rs 65 lakh).

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), "Pathaan" has recorded Rs 259.6 crore in overseas territories alone, while gross collection in India stands at Rs 436 crore.

Also featuring Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the blockbuster film follows Shah Rukh's Pathaan, an Indian intelligence agent, who resurfaces to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John) on the Indian capital.

"Pathaan" is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years after "Zero" (2018).

It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan.

