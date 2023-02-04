Home Entertainment Hindi

Get ready to experience black magic with 'Sakuchi'

The film is produced by Ashwin BC, along with Madhukar J and Mahaveer. The trailer was unveiled at a grand event recently.

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Ashoks’s directorial Sakuchi has got a release date. The film, which explores black magic in detail will be narrated as a romantic drama and it will hit the theatres on February 17. Interestingly, the film is based on a true incident, which was experienced by the director himself.

The film is produced by Ashwin BC, along with Madhukar J and Mahaveer. The trailer was unveiled at a grand event recently. Modelturned- actor, Trivikrama, who has also worked in teleserials like Navarathna and Ranganayaki plays the lead role and Diana Mary plays the female lead.

Sakuchi also has Sumana Rao and Manjunath Rao as a part of the cast. The album for Sakuchi is composed by Ganesh Govindaswamy and has cinematography by Anand Sundaresha.

