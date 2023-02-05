Pakistan's 'Joyland' to release in India in March 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Critically-acclaimed Pakistani film "Joyland" will be released in Indian theatres on March 10.

The movie, which was Pakistan's official entry for the best international feature Oscars, follows a patriarchal family craving for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line, while their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for a trans woman.

The worldwide release dates of the movie were shared on the film's official Instagram page.

"We're so excited to share 'Joyland' with audiences all around the world! Catch Joyland in theatres in Spain, UK, Switzerland, India, BeNeLux and Eastern Europe," the post read.

PVR Pictures will be releasing the Saim Sadiq directorial in India. Actors Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Aleena Khan, Rasti Faruq, Salman Pirzada and Sohail Samir are part of the main cast.

"Joyland" is produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, and Lauren Mann. Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is one of the executive producers.

It was the first film from Pakistan to be selected for the Cannes Film Festival and win the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section.

The movie's release in Pakistan was a tricky affair as after being cleared by the censor board, it was declared 'uncertified' for containing 'highly objectionable material' that goes against the country's 'social values and moral standards'.

Following backlash from Pakistani film celebrities and the public, PM Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee to review the ban, which was later revoked.

