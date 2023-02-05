Home Entertainment Hindi

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani arrive at Jaisalmer airport ahead of their wedding  

The event will take place at Suryagarh Hotel on February 6
 

Published: 05th February 2023 07:51 PM

By Express News Service

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot on February 6. The wedding will take place at Suryagarh Hotel in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

Ahead of the event on Saturday, groom-to-be Sidharth was seen arriving at Jaisalmer airport. Dressed in all black, he swiftly got into the car waiting for him there before he gave a smile to the media present at the spot.

However, his family did speak to the paparazzi and said they were excited about the wedding. As the media asked Sidharth’s mother about Kiara becoming her daughter-in-law, she replied with a smile, “Bohut excited hai (We are very excited).” Another cameraperson quizzed his brother about the event. Without saying much, he just replied, “We are all excited.”

Kiara was also seen at the airport alongside designer Manish Malhotra earlier on Saturday.

Sidharth and Kiara have always kept their relationship under wraps. On the work front, they came together in the Prime Video film Shershaah.

