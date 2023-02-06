'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

By PTI

MUMBAI: Extending its record-breaking run at the ticket window, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" has raised Rs 832 crore gross worldwide in 12 days.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand-directed film raised Rs 28.50 crore nett in India (Hindi -- Rs 27.50 crore, dubbed versions -- Rs 1 crore).

"In 12 days, 'Pathaan' has recorded Rs 317.20 crore gross in overseas territories while India gross stands at Rs 515 crore," the studio said in a press note.

"Pathaan" follows the titular Indian intelligence agent (SRK), who returns from exile to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham) on the Indian capital.

The film, which is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in four years, also features Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

