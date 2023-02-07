Ajay Devgn, Tabu start work for Neeraj Pandey’s next 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

By Express News Service

Director Neeraj Pandey (A Wednesday, Special 26, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story) is next helming a musical romance titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

The film stars the popular pairing of Tabu and Ajay Devgn, marking their third consecutive collaboration after Drishyam 2 and Bholaa.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is pegged as a ‘unique musical love story’ and an ‘epic romantic drama’ spanning across 20 years and is set between 2002 and 2023.

Grammy-winning music director MM Keeravani will be composing the original soundtrack for the film.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha went on floors on Saturday with the lead actors along with Jimmy Shergill.

It will be shot extensively in Mumbai. This is Neeraj’s sixth directorial venture and the 15th production by his and Shital Bhatia’s Friday Filmworks.

Neeraj last created and wrote the Netflix crime series, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. In the past, Ajay and Tabu have worked together in Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017) and De De Pyaar De (2019).

Their next is Bholaa, the Hindi remake of Kaithi. Ajay has directed the film besides starring as the lead.

