Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn, Tabu start work for Neeraj Pandey’s next 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Grammy-winning music director MM Keeravani will be composing the original soundtrack for the film. 

Published: 07th February 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha sets. (Photo | Ajay Devgn Twitter)

By Express News Service

Director Neeraj Pandey (A Wednesday, Special 26, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story) is next helming a musical romance titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

The film stars the popular pairing of Tabu and Ajay Devgn, marking their third consecutive collaboration after Drishyam 2 and Bholaa. 

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is pegged as a ‘unique musical love story’ and an ‘epic romantic drama’ spanning across 20 years and is set between 2002 and 2023.

Grammy-winning music director MM Keeravani will be composing the original soundtrack for the film. 

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha went on floors on Saturday with the lead actors along with Jimmy Shergill.

It will be shot extensively in Mumbai. This is Neeraj’s sixth directorial venture and the 15th production by his and Shital Bhatia’s Friday Filmworks.

Neeraj last created and wrote the Netflix crime series, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. In the past, Ajay and Tabu have worked together in Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017) and De De Pyaar De (2019).

Their next is Bholaa, the Hindi remake of Kaithi. Ajay has directed the film besides starring as the lead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeraj Pandey Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Tabu Ajay Devgn Jimmy Shergill
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp