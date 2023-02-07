SRK, Salman on their iconic 'Pathaan' team-up: It’s for the fans

By Express News Service

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan teamed up on-screen to the delight of their fans in Pathaan and now the post-credit scene is turning out to be a landmark in Hindi cinema given the magnitude of their stardom and their impact on the screen.

The two actors spoke on joining forces as their titular characters of Tiger and Pathaan and also the spy universe of YRF. Salman said, “When we did Karan Arjun, it was a blockbuster and now, Pathaan, which is part of YRF’s Spy Universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster. I’m aware that audiences love to see us together on screen and I’m happy that they have given us so much love in Pathaan.”

SRK said, “Salman and I have always wanted to act together but we were waiting for the right script because we both knew that there would be incredible excitement to see us on screen but we would have to deliver that promise to audiences because they love us so much. It’s for the fans.”

