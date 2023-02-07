Home Entertainment Hindi

SRK, Salman on their iconic 'Pathaan' team-up: It’s for the fans

The two actors spoke on joining forces as their titular characters of Tiger and Pathaan and also the spy universe of YRF.

Published: 07th February 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

SRK, Salman in 'Pathaan'.

SRK, Salman in 'Pathaan'.

By Express News Service

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan teamed up on-screen to the delight of their fans in Pathaan and now the post-credit scene is turning out to be a landmark in Hindi cinema given the magnitude of their stardom and their impact on the screen.

The two actors spoke on joining forces as their titular characters of Tiger and Pathaan and also the spy universe of YRF. Salman said, “When we did Karan Arjun, it was a blockbuster and now, Pathaan, which is part of YRF’s Spy Universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster. I’m aware that audiences love to see us together on screen and I’m happy that they have given us so much love in Pathaan.”

SRK said, “Salman and I have always wanted to act together but we were waiting for the right script because we both knew that there would be incredible excitement to see us on screen but we would have to deliver that promise to audiences because they love us so much. It’s for the fans.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Pathaan
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp