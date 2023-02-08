Home Entertainment Hindi

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Gulmohar' to release on Disney+ Hotstar next month 

'Gulmohar' revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who is all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home.

Gulmohar

'Gulmohar' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Gulmohar", a family drama starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar, will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3.

Directed by Rahul V Chittella, the film also stars Suraj Sharma of 'Life of Pi'fame and Simran Rishi Bagga.

The streaming platform shared the release announcement on its official Twitter page Wednesday.

"Miliye Manoj-ji ki family se - Aa raha hai Batra parivaar in Gulmohar - streaming on 3rd March.

#GulmoharOnHotstar @BajpayeeManoj #SharmilaTagore @SimranbaggaOffc #SurajSharma #KaveriSeth @utsavijhamusic #SanthyBalachandran #JatinGoswami #GandharvDewan @rahulchittella," the post read.

'Gulmohar' revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who is all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home.

"This moving out triggers a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family while grappling with personal secrets and insecurities," the synopsis read.

The film, written by Arpita Mukherjee and Chittella, is presented by Star Studios in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works.

Chittella has also produced "Gulmohar" along with Star Studios, Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar.

