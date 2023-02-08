Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s ties knot; take a look at their wedding photos

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared first pictures from their wedding. The couple looked radiant in hues of pink and golden.

While Kiara looked ethereal in a pink lehenga, Sidharth dazzled in a golden-beige sherwani. The couple were seen sharing a laugh in the pictures. In one of the pics, Kiara is seen kissing Sidharth.

“Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hain. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead,” they captioned the post.

"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai"



We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead pic.twitter.com/VBEKORw8Gz — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 7, 2023

The event was attended by celebrities like Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Armaan Jain with his wife Anissa Malhotra, Juhi Chawla with Jai Mehta, Isha Ambani and designer Manish Malhotra.

Sidharth and Kiara first met at the wrap up party of the Netflix anthology series Lust Stories. They, however, had kept their relationship under wraps until now. The couple shared screen space in Amazon Prime film Shershaah.

