Home Entertainment Hindi

Anurag Basu to direct biopic on Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik

Kaushik was regarded as India's best spy thus far for his success in penetrating the highest ranks of the Pakistani Army, thereby receiving the moniker 'The Black Tiger' from Indira Gandhi.

Published: 09th February 2023 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Basu on Thursday announced his next directorial venture 'The Black Tiger', a biopic on Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik.

Known for films such as 'Life in a Metro', 'Gangster', 'Barfi!', and 'Ludo', the director said stories of unsung heroes like Kaushik must be shared with people.

"Ravindra Kaushik's story is that of courage and valour. At the young age of 20 years, he played a pivotal role in many national and international security matters of the '70s and '80s that went on to define India's as well as South Asia's geopolitical character. So much of our history is either hidden or forgotten. We ought to recognise and learn about this unsung hero," Basu said in a statement.

According to the press release, Kaushik was 20 when he first went undercover for Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India's foreign intelligence agency.

He is regarded as India's best spy thus far for his success in penetrating the highest ranks of the Pakistani Army, thereby receiving the moniker 'The Black Tiger' from Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India.

Kaushik's intuitive and timely reporting of critical information ensured that Indian Security Forces, between 1974 to 1983, constantly stepped ahead of any move Pakistan was planning to make, stated the release.

His family members have given their consent to the biopic and are lending support to the makers by sharing the information in addition to the story from their lens, the makers further stated.

'The Black Tiger' is produced by Basu, R Vivek, Asvin Srivatsangam and Divay Dhamija.

In 2021, superstar Salman Khan said in an interview that his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri are producing the biopic on Kaushik. Earlier, director Raj Kumar Gupta of 'Raid' fame said he is set to bring the life story of Kaushik to the big screen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anurag Basu Ravindra Kaushik The Black Tiger
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp