Pakistan's legendary poet Amjad Islam Amjad passes away at 78

By Online Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan's legendary poet and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad is no more. He was 78.

The poet died of a cardiac arrest on Friday in Lahore.

Born on 4 August 1944 in Lahore (Pakistan), Amjad Islam Amjad won acclaim as a poet of love and romance. He received several awards including the Pride of Performance and Sitara e Imtiaz for his literary work.

According to the poet's official website, Amjad started his career as a lecturer in M.A.O College Lahore. He worked as a director at Pakistan Television Corporation from 1975 to 1979, before returning to teaching. Amjad Islam has written many columns, translations, criticism, essays, and playwright for Pakistan Television, however, his priority remained Nazms.

In his childhood, Amjad aspired to become a cricketer, but later literature became his passion. His love for literature started during his school days when he was made editor of a school magazine, the Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, Amjad made a conscious attempt to make Naghmagi (rhythm) an integral part of his verse. The poet himself used to stress that “my readers remember my blank verses due to rhythm rather than the thought in them”.

After learning about the unfortunate news, singer Adnan Sami, who had collaborated with Amjad on several projects, extended his heartfelt condolences.

Taking to Instagram, Adnan wrote, "Saddened to learn of legendary poet Amjad Islam Amjad Sahib's passing away...He was not only a literary genius but also a generous, warm and loving soul. I will always cherish our times together."

Amjad had penned the lyrics for Adnan's popular track 'Kisi Din'.

Actor Imran Abbas, too, mourned the death of Amjad Islam Amjad.

"End of an era. Amjad Islam Amjad Sahab is no more. Today is the saddest day for Urdu poetry. Inna Lillahe wa Inna elehe Rajeoon," Abbas tweeted.

'Waaris', 'Samandar', 'Waqt', 'Dehleez', 'Raat' and 'Apne Log' were among his most popular screenplays. He also translated the poetries of the African poets in Urdu called Kale Logon ki Roshan Nazmein.

The popular Bollywood song 'Man Ki Lagan' was also written by Amjad.

Amjad is survived by wife, a son and two daughters.

(With inputs from ANI)

LAHORE: Pakistan's legendary poet and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad is no more. He was 78. The poet died of a cardiac arrest on Friday in Lahore. Born on 4 August 1944 in Lahore (Pakistan), Amjad Islam Amjad won acclaim as a poet of love and romance. He received several awards including the Pride of Performance and Sitara e Imtiaz for his literary work. According to the poet's official website, Amjad started his career as a lecturer in M.A.O College Lahore. He worked as a director at Pakistan Television Corporation from 1975 to 1979, before returning to teaching. Amjad Islam has written many columns, translations, criticism, essays, and playwright for Pakistan Television, however, his priority remained Nazms. In his childhood, Amjad aspired to become a cricketer, but later literature became his passion. His love for literature started during his school days when he was made editor of a school magazine, the Dawn reported. According to Dawn, Amjad made a conscious attempt to make Naghmagi (rhythm) an integral part of his verse. The poet himself used to stress that “my readers remember my blank verses due to rhythm rather than the thought in them”. After learning about the unfortunate news, singer Adnan Sami, who had collaborated with Amjad on several projects, extended his heartfelt condolences. Taking to Instagram, Adnan wrote, "Saddened to learn of legendary poet Amjad Islam Amjad Sahib's passing away...He was not only a literary genius but also a generous, warm and loving soul. I will always cherish our times together." Amjad had penned the lyrics for Adnan's popular track 'Kisi Din'. Actor Imran Abbas, too, mourned the death of Amjad Islam Amjad. "End of an era. Amjad Islam Amjad Sahab is no more. Today is the saddest day for Urdu poetry. Inna Lillahe wa Inna elehe Rajeoon," Abbas tweeted. 'Waaris', 'Samandar', 'Waqt', 'Dehleez', 'Raat' and 'Apne Log' were among his most popular screenplays. He also translated the poetries of the African poets in Urdu called Kale Logon ki Roshan Nazmein. The popular Bollywood song 'Man Ki Lagan' was also written by Amjad. Amjad is survived by wife, a son and two daughters. (With inputs from ANI)