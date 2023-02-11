Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' touches Rs 900 crore mark at global box office

"The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 901 crore (India gross : Rs 558.40 crore, overseas: Rs 342.60 crore)" the studio said in a press note.

Published: 11th February 2023 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Pathaan-SRK

Fans of Bollywood star actor Shah Rukh Khan offer cake to the actor through his photograph as they celebrate the release of his movie 'Pathaan', in Kolkata, (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Pathaan", superstar Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years, has raised Rs 901 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 5.90 crore nett in India on its third Friday.

"The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 901 crore (India gross : Rs 558.40 crore, overseas: Rs 342.60 crore)" the studio said in a press note.

YRF said "Pathaan" has become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema.

The stylish action thriller follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

"Pathaan" is the fourth movie in YRF's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Yash Raj Films
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp