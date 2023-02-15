Actor Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' release date out

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 is all set to hit theatres on July 7, the actor announced on social media. The film is a sequel to Raaj Shandilyaa’s 2019 film. Ananya Panday will play Ayushmann’s love interest in the film. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared a promotional video and announced the film’s release. Dream Girl 2’s teaser came out last year. Actors Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz will return to the franchise.

They will be joined by new entrants like Seema Pahwa, Govardhan Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Manoj Joshi. Ayushmann was last seen in An Action Hero. Ananya, on the other hand, was last seen in Liger, and will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

