Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' release date out

They will be joined by new entrants like Seema Pahwa, Govardhan Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Manoj Joshi.

Published: 15th February 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 is all set to hit theatres on July 7, the actor announced on social media. The film is a sequel to Raaj Shandilyaa’s 2019 film. Ananya Panday will play Ayushmann’s love interest in the film. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared a promotional video and announced the film’s release. Dream Girl 2’s teaser came out last year. Actors Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz will return to the franchise.

They will be joined by new entrants like Seema Pahwa, Govardhan Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Manoj Joshi. Ayushmann was last seen in An Action Hero. Ananya, on the other hand, was last seen in Liger, and will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Ananya Panday Dream Girl 2
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp