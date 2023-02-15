Home Entertainment Hindi

Condolences pour in as veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi, known for 'Nukkad' and 'Lagaan', dies

Amrohi's other notable titles are '90s hit films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke', 'Laadla', 'Ishq', and the 1988 TV series 'Mirza Ghalib'.

Published: 15th February 2023 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Late veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi.

Late veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran theatre and film actor Javed Khan Amrohi, best known for his roles in a popular DD serial "Nukkad" and films such as "Lagaan" and "Chak De! India", died on Tuesday due to lung failure at a hospital here, according to his filmmaker Ramesh Talwar. He was in his early 70s.

The veteran actor was suffering from breathing ailments and was bedridden for the past year.

He was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home in suburban Mumbai, Talwar told PTI.

"He passed away at the hospital around 1 pm as both his lungs failed," he added.

Actor Akhilendra Mishra, Amrohi's frequent collaborator from his theatre days and co-star of "Lagaan", said he was ailing for a long time. "He was my senior in theatre.

He was an active member of IPTA (Indian People's Theatre Association) Mumbai since the 1970s," Mishra told PTI.

The actor's last rites will be performed at the Oshiwara Kabristan at 7.30 pm, he added.

Having started his career with theatre after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Amrohi appeared in smaller yet pivotal roles in over 150 films and close to a dozen TV shows.

He is best known for playing the barber Karim in the late 1980s TV show "Nukkad"; Anand Akela, one of the suitors of Raveena Tandon's character in 'Andaz Apna Apna'; the cricket commentator in "Lagaan", and a support staff of the Indian Women's Hockey team in "Chak De! India".

Stage and film actor Danish Husain took to Twitter to pay condolences.

"Gutted to hear about #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai's demise. This seems to be a season of farewell. Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai #Nukkadd #Lagaan, and so on and so forth," Husain wrote.

Amrohi's other notable titles are '90s hit films such as ]Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke', 'Laadla', 'Ishq', and the 1988 TV series 'Mirza Ghalib'.

His last reported film credit was "Sadak 2" (2020), in which he reprised his role of Pakya from the 1991 original "Sadak".

The actor is survived by a son and a daughter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Javed Khan Amrohi
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp