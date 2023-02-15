Condolences pour in as veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi, known for 'Nukkad' and 'Lagaan', dies

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran theatre and film actor Javed Khan Amrohi, best known for his roles in a popular DD serial "Nukkad" and films such as "Lagaan" and "Chak De! India", died on Tuesday due to lung failure at a hospital here, according to his filmmaker Ramesh Talwar. He was in his early 70s.

The veteran actor was suffering from breathing ailments and was bedridden for the past year.

He was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home in suburban Mumbai, Talwar told PTI.

"He passed away at the hospital around 1 pm as both his lungs failed," he added.

So tragic to learn of Javed Khan Amrohi’s demise. . He was one of our finest actors of IPTA . Heartfelt condolences to family and friends pic.twitter.com/tRIWXK3Co8 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 14, 2023

Actor Akhilendra Mishra, Amrohi's frequent collaborator from his theatre days and co-star of "Lagaan", said he was ailing for a long time. "He was my senior in theatre.

He was an active member of IPTA (Indian People's Theatre Association) Mumbai since the 1970s," Mishra told PTI.

#RIP Anand Akela.



Javed Khan passes on aged 70. pic.twitter.com/c8VpHeDlq4 — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) February 14, 2023

The actor's last rites will be performed at the Oshiwara Kabristan at 7.30 pm, he added.

Having started his career with theatre after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Amrohi appeared in smaller yet pivotal roles in over 150 films and close to a dozen TV shows.

He is best known for playing the barber Karim in the late 1980s TV show "Nukkad"; Anand Akela, one of the suitors of Raveena Tandon's character in 'Andaz Apna Apna'; the cricket commentator in "Lagaan", and a support staff of the Indian Women's Hockey team in "Chak De! India".

Stage and film actor Danish Husain took to Twitter to pay condolences.

"Gutted to hear about #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai's demise. This seems to be a season of farewell. Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai #Nukkadd #Lagaan, and so on and so forth," Husain wrote.

Amrohi's other notable titles are '90s hit films such as ]Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke', 'Laadla', 'Ishq', and the 1988 TV series 'Mirza Ghalib'.

Javed Khan is a showcase of how smalltime actors can make impressions thru their acts, mannerism & unique persona,No matter how short the appearance is



JavedKhan also actively participated in protest strikes against Govt move of High Entertnmnt Tax on Cinema Tickets in 1986 #RIP pic.twitter.com/b5TnuAxW2E — Pavan Jha (@p1j) February 14, 2023

His last reported film credit was "Sadak 2" (2020), in which he reprised his role of Pakya from the 1991 original "Sadak".

The actor is survived by a son and a daughter.

