Actor Swara Bhasker marries SP leader Fahad Ahmad in court wedding; check out photos

The couple met at a protest in January 2020 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi.

Published: 16th February 2023 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are now married.

By Online Desk

Actor Swara Bhasker took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal the news of her marriage with Samajwadi Party's state youth president Fahad Ahmad. They submitted their court marriage papers on January 6.

Swara also shared an emotional video montage featuring moments from their relationship captioning it thus: “Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Pictures of the happy couple twinning in red on their engagment day have gone viral, too.

Faraz Ahmad shared the video-post and wrote: "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love."

The couple met at a protest in January 2020 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which seeks to fast-track citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants who came to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan before 2015. Snapshots of the "cat that brought us together" too appears in the sweet video.

Last month, the actor had posted a photo with a man's face which was not visible, and captioned it, "This could be love...", inspired by a song from the 1987 blockbuster 'Dirty Dancing'.

The 'Raanjhana' actor was last seen in 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' which released in theaters on September 16 last year. She will star in 'Mimamsa' and 'Mrs Falani' next.

Fahad Ahmad had joined the Samajwadi Party in August 2022 and is currently serving as the State President of its Youth Wing.

