Motto was to popularise rap in India, says 'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan

PTI

MUMBAI: Fresh off his "Bigg Boss 16" win, rapper MC Stan says he wants to use his newfound popularity to create more music and contribute to the rap genre.

The musician, known for tracks such as "Basti Ka Hasti", "Tadipar", and "Gender", also expressed gratitude to his fans and loved ones for their support on the reality TV series.

"My motto was to popularise rap and I am happy I was able to do so. I believe I was a bit famous and people knew my songs as well. But 'Bigg Boss' promoted me a lot. I am grateful for an opportunity like 'Bigg Boss'. I want to do songs, tours and do something for the rap community. As an artist, I want to do everything, movies, songs, whatever work I get, I will do it. It's been eight months I have not dropped anything, I will drop a song very soon," MC Stan told PTI in an interview here.

On Sunday night, the 23-year-old was announced the winner of 16th season of "Bigg Boss" and was awarded the prize money of Rs 31.8 lakh and a car.

MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, is also a lyricist, music producer and composer who became popular after the release of his song "Khuja Mat" in 2019.

During his stint on Bigg Boss 16, the young artist was applauded for being real and raw throughout the season, besides his lingo caught on with viewers and led to many memes on social media.

