Saif Ali Khan to headline Indian adaptation of 'The Bridge'

By Express News Service

After headlining shows like Sacred Games (2018-19) and Taandav (2021), Saif Ali Khan is all set to return to television with the Indian adaptation of the superhit Danish/Swedish show The Bridge. The web series will be jointly produced by Saif Ali Khan’s Black Knight Films and Endemol Shine Pictures.

The Bridge is a procedural drama revolving around a joint investigation done by the police forces of two countries when a dead body shows up on the borders.

The Bridge, which has been aired in more than 180 countries, has also been adapted multiple times, with its story being recreated against the backdrop of neighboring countries like Austria/France, USA/Mexico, Russia/Estonia and Malaysia/Singapore, to name a few.

