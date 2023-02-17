Home Entertainment Hindi

Kirti Kulhari confirms 'Khichdi 2'

The actor, who made her debut with the first part, has commenced shooting for the sequel.

Published: 17th February 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari (Photo| IMDb)

By Express News Service

Confirming the sequel to the 2010 comedy film Khichdi: The Movie, actor Kirti Kulhari said that she is going to reprise her role as Parminder in the film.

Talking about the sequel, Kirti said, “Khichdi 2 is finally happening and it’s going to be a hilarious ride! I have so many memories from the first film... I am so happy to return as Parminder in Khichdi 2 since this is where it all started for me.” Khichdi started off as a sitcom in 2002 and it follows the shenanigans of the Parekh family—led by Himanshu, Hansa, Babuji and Praful.

The film starred Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Nimisha Vakharia and others. Besides this, Kirti will also be seen in her debut production Nayeka.

