Embracing creativity & culture 

Amruta Gangajaliwale By

Express News Service

In the tightly-packed amphitheatre of DLF CyberHub, Gurugram, the audience was hooked to every word as actor Karan Tacker shared his acting journey along with his experiences in the recently-released web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

“You get to host, dance… you get to do everything you can think to be buffoonery if you are good at it,” remarked Tacker while discussing the life of an actor, eliciting a chuckle from the attendees of his session, which was a part of the Invincible Festival.

The two-day Invincible Festival, a literary and musical event hosted by Invincible Publishers in partnership with DLF Cyber-Hub, commenced on Friday. The festival started with a discussion titled ‘Suhana Safar: Antakshari se Crash Course Tak’ with actor-singer Anu Kapur.

Karan Tacker

A dynamic intersection

Ajay Setia, CEO and Founder of the Invincible Festival, shared, “We are glad to host Invincible Fest for the third time in association with DLF CyberHub. It is an amalgamation of literature, music, art and finance. Our goal is to highlight our culture while also bringing communities together through this festival. The idea of this festival is to promote authors and create a platform to facilitate a dialogue.”

Highlighting what is new this year, Setia mentioned the addition of celebrities and motivational speakers.

On being asked about his expectations and apprehensions while organising the event, he commented, “We have a great line-up of speakers, so we are expecting a good turnout. As far as apprehensions are concerned, it is just that the management of the event goes well considering there are celebrities involved this year.”

Post-work entertainment

The venue, which is usually packed with professionals who are always in a rush to leave their offices, saw a change in pace as people congregated in the central amphitheatre, to listen to the speakers. Diwaker Banerjee (36), a techie, shared, “I find this to be a lovely evening. It is nearly the weekend, and getting to attend such events with your colleagues and friends after a long week is a relief.”

Apart from renowned Indian celebrities, noted authors will also take the stage at this Festival. Today, the festival will host a number of interesting events including a book launch by author Durjoy Dutta; a book reading of Stories I must Tell by the veteran actor Kabir Bedi; ‘From Satya to Jab Khuli Kitab: Many Acts, Many Role’, a panel discussion with noted actor Saurabh Shukla, and more.

In the tightly-packed amphitheatre of DLF CyberHub, Gurugram, the audience was hooked to every word as actor Karan Tacker shared his acting journey along with his experiences in the recently-released web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. “You get to host, dance… you get to do everything you can think to be buffoonery if you are good at it,” remarked Tacker while discussing the life of an actor, eliciting a chuckle from the attendees of his session, which was a part of the Invincible Festival. The two-day Invincible Festival, a literary and musical event hosted by Invincible Publishers in partnership with DLF Cyber-Hub, commenced on Friday. The festival started with a discussion titled ‘Suhana Safar: Antakshari se Crash Course Tak’ with actor-singer Anu Kapur. Karan TackerA dynamic intersection Ajay Setia, CEO and Founder of the Invincible Festival, shared, “We are glad to host Invincible Fest for the third time in association with DLF CyberHub. It is an amalgamation of literature, music, art and finance. Our goal is to highlight our culture while also bringing communities together through this festival. The idea of this festival is to promote authors and create a platform to facilitate a dialogue.” Highlighting what is new this year, Setia mentioned the addition of celebrities and motivational speakers. On being asked about his expectations and apprehensions while organising the event, he commented, “We have a great line-up of speakers, so we are expecting a good turnout. As far as apprehensions are concerned, it is just that the management of the event goes well considering there are celebrities involved this year.” Post-work entertainment The venue, which is usually packed with professionals who are always in a rush to leave their offices, saw a change in pace as people congregated in the central amphitheatre, to listen to the speakers. Diwaker Banerjee (36), a techie, shared, “I find this to be a lovely evening. It is nearly the weekend, and getting to attend such events with your colleagues and friends after a long week is a relief.” Apart from renowned Indian celebrities, noted authors will also take the stage at this Festival. Today, the festival will host a number of interesting events including a book launch by author Durjoy Dutta; a book reading of Stories I must Tell by the veteran actor Kabir Bedi; ‘From Satya to Jab Khuli Kitab: Many Acts, Many Role’, a panel discussion with noted actor Saurabh Shukla, and more.