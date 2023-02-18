Home Entertainment Hindi

'Mirzapur' actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of heart attack

He was in his late 50s. Pradhan complained of severe chest pain, fell unconscious and suffered a heart attack during an award function here on Friday evening.

Published: 18th February 2023

Shahnawaz Pradhan

Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shahnawaz Pradhan, best known for his appearance in 'Mirzapur' and 'Raees', has died following a heart attack, actor Yashpal Sharma said.

He was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital but the doctors couldn't revive him.

Sharma, who was also present at the event, shared a note on Instagram detailing the incident.

"Today I attended this program in Mumbai. Everything was going great. Hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz had an attack. The whole program stopped with the help of the people and the doctor picked him up and took him to Kokilaben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him and he passed away. May his soul rest in peace and courage to the family," Sharma wrote.

Pradhan has played character roles in films "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Khuda Haafiz, Raees and Phantom; the web series The Family Man and Hostages, and the TV show "Krishna" and "24" among others.

Rajesh Tailang, who worked with Pradhan in the Prime Video series Mirzapur, paid tribute to the actor in a Twitter post.

"Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam!!! You were an amazing person and a great actor. Had a great time working with you in 'Mirzapur' #purushram #mirzapur," Tailang wrote.

Many actors commented on Tailang's post including Anup Soni, Rohitash Gour, and extended their condolences.

Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) body expressed condolences on the demise of Pradhan on their official Twitter handle and wrote that the last rites will be held on Saturday in Mazgaon at 12.30 pm.

