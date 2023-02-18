Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heeramandi' first look released, see here

The show stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Published: 18th February 2023

First look poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heeramandi' which shows the actors dressed as courtesans wearing mustard-coloured outfits and alluring jewellery.

By Express News Service

The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series debut Heeramandi was unveiled today. The show stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh. 

The video shows the actors dressed as courtesans wearing mustard-coloured outfits and alluring jewellery.

Posting the video on its Instagram, Netflix India wrote, Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of Heeramandi that is coming soon!"

Another clip shows them dressed in all black. Sharing it, Netflix captioned the post, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grandeur combined with their awe-inspiring talent and elegance. Tell us a more iconic duo, we’ll wait! Heeramandi is coming soon only on Netflix!"

Bhansali’s last directorial was the critically and commercially acclaimed Gangubai Kathiawadi.

