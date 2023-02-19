Home Entertainment Hindi

Will keep strong voice for children's rights: Ayushmann on becoming UNICEF National Ambassador

Ayushmann was appointed UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate in September 2020 to advocate for ending violence against children and the broader child rights agenda.

Published: 19th February 2023 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has always been vocal about children's rights, on Saturday joined hands with UNICEF to show his support towards ensuring the right of every child to survive, thrive, and be protected.

Today, UNICEF India announced the appointment of the 'Dream Girl 2' actor as a National Ambassador.

Speaking at the conferment Ayushmann said," It is truly an honour to further my advocacy for children's rights with UNICEF India as a National Ambassador. I am passionate about the issues facing children and adolescents in India. As UNICEF's Celebrity Advocate, I have interacted with children and spoken on internet safety, cyberbullying, mental health, and gender equality. In this new role with UNICEF, I will keep up a strong voice for children's rights, especially for the most vulnerable supporting solutions for issues that impact them the most."

Welcoming Ayushman Khurrana as the National Ambassador for children's rights, Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF India Representative said, "I am delighted to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as UNICEF India's National Ambassador. Ayushmann's strong commitment over the last two years as UNICEF's Celebrity Advocate has helped amplify and drive the work of protecting the rights of children. He is one of India's biggest movie stars, and we are thrilled that he is using that powerful voice to stand with children and challenge harmful social norms and gender stereotypes. And it is a voice that resonates with UNICEF's work and ethos in its sensitivity and passion. We look forward to working with him on the most critical child rights issues of our time - ending violence, mental well-being, and gender equality- and towards a better future for every child."

Ayushmann was appointed UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate in September 2020 to advocate for ending violence against children and the broader child rights agenda.

His active participation in World Children's Day, adding his voice and influence on International Women's Day, International Day of the Girl Child, World Day Against Child Labour, and Safer Internet Day raised the profile of children's causes and received wide public attention.

Most recently he focused attention on inclusion and non-discrimination through gender-inclusive sports on World Children's Day 2022 with Sachin Tendulkar, Regional Ambassador for UNICEF South Asia, and with girls and boys participating from across India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in the sequel to his hit franchise Dream Girl 2. The film will also feature Ananya Panday.

