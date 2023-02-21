Home Entertainment Hindi

Acting is my get away from the profit and loss of fashion business, says Masaba Gupta

Masaba's upcoming project is the Audible Original podcast series 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow'.

Published: 21st February 2023 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Designer-actor Masaba Gupta.

Designer-actor Masaba Gupta. (Photo | Masaba Gupta Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Designer-actor Masaba Gupta says being in front of the camera is like a vacation for her from the "profit and loss" of her fashion label.

Masaba made a foray into acting in 2020 with Netflix series "Masaba Masaba" and followed it up with last year's Prime Video series "Modern Love Mumbai" and the second season of her eponymous show.

The 33-year-old artist said she is "unapologetically ambitious" and would like to pursue everything that interests her.

"My baby is still my brand 'House of Masaba' and I spend 95 per cent of the time there and now a beauty brand as well. I am unapologetically ambitious and at the same time I have the energy, time and the bandwidth, so why not do everything that I always wanted to do. In this (acting) space, I am having a lot of fun because my day job takes care of my expenses and runs my house. Acting is my joy, passion, hobby, my get away from the profit and loss, this is the holiday from that," Masaba told PTI in an interview.

She said she is keen to accept acting offers that are unique and challenging. "I am very open to whatever comes my way. And if something comes my way that I have not done before and is challenging, then I do it."

Masaba's upcoming project is the Audible Original podcast series 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow'.

The Hindi-language series hails from Audible, a leading company that produces audio entertainment content, and will premiere exclusively on the platform throughout 2023 and 2024.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan voices Black Widow alongside Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye, Sharad Kelkar as Wolverine, Ashish Vidyarthi as Doctor Doom and Masaba as Lisa Cartwright.

The designer said for a Marvel fan like her it's a dream come true moment. "Did I dream of being a Marvel character while I was watching films? Absolutely, but it is a dream that you will never think will come to life. It is sweet," she said.

The audio epic, which was originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021, is made up of six seasons --- 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord', 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye', 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow', 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine', 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom' and 'Marvel's Wastelanders', which will culminate the epic series with a stunning finale.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Masaba Gupta Masaba Masaba Modern Love Mumbai Marvel's Wastelanders Audible Original
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp