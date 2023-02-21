Acting is my get away from the profit and loss of fashion business, says Masaba Gupta

By PTI

MUMBAI: Designer-actor Masaba Gupta says being in front of the camera is like a vacation for her from the "profit and loss" of her fashion label.

Masaba made a foray into acting in 2020 with Netflix series "Masaba Masaba" and followed it up with last year's Prime Video series "Modern Love Mumbai" and the second season of her eponymous show.

The 33-year-old artist said she is "unapologetically ambitious" and would like to pursue everything that interests her.

"My baby is still my brand 'House of Masaba' and I spend 95 per cent of the time there and now a beauty brand as well. I am unapologetically ambitious and at the same time I have the energy, time and the bandwidth, so why not do everything that I always wanted to do. In this (acting) space, I am having a lot of fun because my day job takes care of my expenses and runs my house. Acting is my joy, passion, hobby, my get away from the profit and loss, this is the holiday from that," Masaba told PTI in an interview.

She said she is keen to accept acting offers that are unique and challenging. "I am very open to whatever comes my way. And if something comes my way that I have not done before and is challenging, then I do it."

Masaba's upcoming project is the Audible Original podcast series 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow'.

The Hindi-language series hails from Audible, a leading company that produces audio entertainment content, and will premiere exclusively on the platform throughout 2023 and 2024.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan voices Black Widow alongside Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye, Sharad Kelkar as Wolverine, Ashish Vidyarthi as Doctor Doom and Masaba as Lisa Cartwright.

The designer said for a Marvel fan like her it's a dream come true moment. "Did I dream of being a Marvel character while I was watching films? Absolutely, but it is a dream that you will never think will come to life. It is sweet," she said.

The audio epic, which was originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021, is made up of six seasons --- 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord', 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye', 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow', 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine', 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom' and 'Marvel's Wastelanders', which will culminate the epic series with a stunning finale.

MUMBAI: Designer-actor Masaba Gupta says being in front of the camera is like a vacation for her from the "profit and loss" of her fashion label. Masaba made a foray into acting in 2020 with Netflix series "Masaba Masaba" and followed it up with last year's Prime Video series "Modern Love Mumbai" and the second season of her eponymous show. The 33-year-old artist said she is "unapologetically ambitious" and would like to pursue everything that interests her. "My baby is still my brand 'House of Masaba' and I spend 95 per cent of the time there and now a beauty brand as well. I am unapologetically ambitious and at the same time I have the energy, time and the bandwidth, so why not do everything that I always wanted to do. In this (acting) space, I am having a lot of fun because my day job takes care of my expenses and runs my house. Acting is my joy, passion, hobby, my get away from the profit and loss, this is the holiday from that," Masaba told PTI in an interview. She said she is keen to accept acting offers that are unique and challenging. "I am very open to whatever comes my way. And if something comes my way that I have not done before and is challenging, then I do it." Masaba's upcoming project is the Audible Original podcast series 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow'. The Hindi-language series hails from Audible, a leading company that produces audio entertainment content, and will premiere exclusively on the platform throughout 2023 and 2024. Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan voices Black Widow alongside Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye, Sharad Kelkar as Wolverine, Ashish Vidyarthi as Doctor Doom and Masaba as Lisa Cartwright. The designer said for a Marvel fan like her it's a dream come true moment. "Did I dream of being a Marvel character while I was watching films? Absolutely, but it is a dream that you will never think will come to life. It is sweet," she said. The audio epic, which was originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021, is made up of six seasons --- 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord', 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye', 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow', 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine', 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom' and 'Marvel's Wastelanders', which will culminate the epic series with a stunning finale.