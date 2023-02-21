Home Entertainment Hindi

SRK's 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1,000 crore

YRF said "Pathaan" has become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema.

'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in 'Pathaan' (Photo | Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" on Tuesday created history by becoming the first Hindi movie to cross Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 1.25 crore nett in India (Hindi - Rs 1.20 crore, dubbed versions - Rs 0.05 crore) on its fourth Monday.

"The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1000 crore (India gross: Rs 623 crore, overseas: Rs 377 crore)," the studio said in a press note.

The stylish action thriller follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

"Pathaan" is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years after "Zero" (2018).

It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan.

