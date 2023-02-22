Home Entertainment Hindi

Aditya Chopra’s 'Dhoom' franchise won’t merge with YRF 'Spy Universe'

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s Dhoom franchise will not be merged with his spy universe, which includes films such as the Tiger franchise, War and Pathaan.

Published: 22nd February 2023 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Dhoom

Aditya Chopra’s Dhoom franchise

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s Dhoom franchise will not be merged with his spy universe, which includes films such as the Tiger franchise, War and Pathaan. Since Monday, there have been rumours floating around that Aditya Chopra might be merging his Dhoom universe with the spy universe.

“Dhoom franchise and YRF Spy Universe are now two of the biggest IPs in the history of Indian cinema and Aditya Chopra, who owns both of them, will never merge the two because he wants to grow them separately,” a source said.

”YRF Spy Universe is a world of super spies and Dhoom is the world of anti-establishment anti-heroes.” The source added, “They can’t come together. He will protect the sanctity of these two universes and grow them separately to make them even bigger IPs in the years to come,” informs a trade source.”

So, no you won’t see any characters from these Universes to overlap in either franchise. Story wise also it doesn’t make sense at all. So, all this talk is completely baseless that Jai Dixit will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe. No one from Dhoom will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe and vice versa.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditya Chopra Dhoom franchise
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp