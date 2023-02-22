Dulquer Salmaan bags Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award, pens a note of gratitude

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

Dulquer Salmaan is elated after bagging the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role. He won the award for his performance as a serial killer with a traumatic past in Chup. After receiving the award, Dulquer took to social media to share a note of gratitude. In the note, he called it a 'special one' as it's his maiden win for a Hindi film and his first ever for a negative role.

Dulquer also thanked director R Balki for trusting him with the role. Balki was also chosen as the Best Director at the awards, which were held in Mumbai on Monday. The event also saw the presence of celebs like Rishab Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, and Anupam Kher among others.

Dulquer is currently shooting for King of Kotha, an ambitious gangster film directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy. The film, produced by the actor's Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, has been planned to be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. With the shoot nearing its final stages, the makers are eyeing an Onam release later this year.

Dulquer Salmaan is elated after bagging the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role. He won the award for his performance as a serial killer with a traumatic past in Chup. After receiving the award, Dulquer took to social media to share a note of gratitude. In the note, he called it a 'special one' as it's his maiden win for a Hindi film and his first ever for a negative role. Dulquer also thanked director R Balki for trusting him with the role. Balki was also chosen as the Best Director at the awards, which were held in Mumbai on Monday. The event also saw the presence of celebs like Rishab Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, and Anupam Kher among others. Dulquer is currently shooting for King of Kotha, an ambitious gangster film directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy. The film, produced by the actor's Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, has been planned to be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. With the shoot nearing its final stages, the makers are eyeing an Onam release later this year.