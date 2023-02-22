'Gross invasion of privacy': Alia Bhatt on photographs of her inside home clicked without consent

By Express News Service

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Tuesday to call out a publication for “invasion of her privacy” after their photographers clicked her photos while she was inside her house. The Darlings actor also tagged Mumbai Police in the post and wrote “all lines were crossed today.”

Sharing the photos, she wrote on her Instagram stories, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me. In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today.”

The post garnered support from other celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, mom Soni Razdan, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Swara Bhasker.

Labelling the incident as “stalking”, Arjun shared the photos on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn’t feeling safe in her own home forget if she is a public figure or not for a second any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct & these are people in the media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one’s privacy. This is nothing short of stalking @mumbaipolice.”

Comparing the incident with how her daughter Vamika was targeted by paparazzi in the past, Anushka wrote, “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them more respectful of people's space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests.”

Sharing a similar incident, Janhvi said, “This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including, despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate to get photographed,” read a portion of Janhvi’s post.

Stating that privacy is a basic human right, Karan wrote, “There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are accommodating … but there HAS to be a LIMIT…. This is about anyone’s right to feel safe in their own homes! This is not about actors or celebrities it’s a basic human right!!!!”

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also expressed shock over the incident. She wrote, “Shocked and dismayed at this blatant disregard for a person’s privacy. Are we really turning into ‘that country’ now? Where do all our cultural norms simply cease to exist when it comes to ‘getting the picture’? Hope someone can address this and fast!”

Alia married her longtime partner and actor Ranbir Kapoor last year. They have a daughter Raha together. Alia hasn’t shown her daughter’s face to the media yet.

