Shine Tom Chacko joins cast of Sohan Seenulal’s 'Dance Party'

Actor-director Sohan Seenulal upcoming directorial will have Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Sreenath Bhasi, and Shine Tom Chacko as the leads.

Published: 22nd February 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Actor-director Sohan Seenulal upcoming directorial will have Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Sreenath Bhasi, and Shine Tom Chacko as the leads. Titled Dance Party, the film is backed by Naisy Reji under the banner of LGA Productions.

Sohan Seenulal has earlier directed two films—Doubles, starring Mammootty, Taapsee Pannu, and Nadiya Moidu, and Vanyam with Aparna Nair and Vishnu Unnikrishnan as the leads.

He had also announced another film titled Unlock with Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi, and Mamta Mohandas, but the project’s current status is not known.

Dance Party, scripted by Sohan, has Binu Kurien as the cinematographer and Bijibal as the composer.

