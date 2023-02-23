Tiger Shroff ’s Ganapath gets a release date  

By Express News Service

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Ganapath has a new release date. The film, which was earlier slated to release on December 23 last year, will now hit theatres on October 20, 2023. The film’s makers made the date announcement with a video. It shows a crowd cheering for Ganapath.

We then see Tiger flaunting his abs and forearms. The release date of the film is engraved with fire on his arm. Tiger’s voiceover says, “Mujhe na ladai pasand hai aur na hi ladne wale. Soch raha hu dono mein se kise khatam karu (I do not like fights or those who indulge in them. Considering whom I should end)”.

Ganapath will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl. Backed by Pooja Entertainment, it is produced by Vikas, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. Ganapath will see Tiger and Kriti reunite after their debut Heropanti (2014).

Producer Jackky Bhagnani said “I have always been a fan of seeing this new world through the lens of cinema, that’s what really excited me about this film. And I am thrilled, excited and can’t wait for the audiences to witness and visually experience this new dystopian world of Ganapath. As always, it’s been our endeavor to bring to the audience larger than life cinema and Ganapath will surely enthrall you with its unique and picturesque storytelling.”

Ganapath will see Tiger and Kriti reunite after their debut Heropanti (2014). Kriti was last seen with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada, while Tiger shared screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria in Heropanti 2 (2022).

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Ganapath has a new release date. The film, which was earlier slated to release on December 23 last year, will now hit theatres on October 20, 2023. The film’s makers made the date announcement with a video. It shows a crowd cheering for Ganapath. We then see Tiger flaunting his abs and forearms. The release date of the film is engraved with fire on his arm. Tiger’s voiceover says, “Mujhe na ladai pasand hai aur na hi ladne wale. Soch raha hu dono mein se kise khatam karu (I do not like fights or those who indulge in them. Considering whom I should end)”. Ganapath will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl. Backed by Pooja Entertainment, it is produced by Vikas, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. Ganapath will see Tiger and Kriti reunite after their debut Heropanti (2014). Producer Jackky Bhagnani said “I have always been a fan of seeing this new world through the lens of cinema, that’s what really excited me about this film. And I am thrilled, excited and can’t wait for the audiences to witness and visually experience this new dystopian world of Ganapath. As always, it’s been our endeavor to bring to the audience larger than life cinema and Ganapath will surely enthrall you with its unique and picturesque storytelling.” Ganapath will see Tiger and Kriti reunite after their debut Heropanti (2014). Kriti was last seen with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada, while Tiger shared screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria in Heropanti 2 (2022).