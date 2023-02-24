Akshay Kumar on renouncing Canadian citizenship: India is everything to me

By Express News Service

The long-standing criticism levied against Akshay Kumar is finally on the verge of getting resolved. Akshay Kumar is set to give up his Canadian passport.



During an Aajtak TV interview, Akshay said, "India is everything to me. Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I'm fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything."

Giving a clearer picture of how his Canadian passport scenario happened, Akshay said that in the 1990s, he had a lean phase in his career, and the poor box-office performance pushed him to apply for Canadian citizenship. "I thought that 'bhai, my films are not working and one has to work'. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, 'Come here'. I applied and I got in. I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhits. My friend said, 'go back, start working again'. I got some more films and I kept getting more work. I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed and once I get the renounced status from Canada."

The actor's new release 'Selfiee', is an official remake of the Malayalam superhit Driving Licence, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee is backed by Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films, Magic Frames, and Star Studios.

